TheStreet Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to C+

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.17 on Monday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.