Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of COO opened at $305.57 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.13.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.