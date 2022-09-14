Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

