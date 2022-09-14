Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $530.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

