Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

SMTC stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Semtech by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

