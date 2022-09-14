Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Market Perform

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of VWE opened at 5.53 on Wednesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 5.35 and a 1 year high of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $337.03 million, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
