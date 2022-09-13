Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.