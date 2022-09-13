Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 276,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

