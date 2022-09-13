6,559 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

