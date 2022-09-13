Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,558,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,047,000 after acquiring an additional 137,781 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

