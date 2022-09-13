Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.58.

ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

