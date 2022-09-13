The Coca-Cola Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.