Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

