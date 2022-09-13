The Coca-Cola Company (KO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

