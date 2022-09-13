Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 17,992 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.