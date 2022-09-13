Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

