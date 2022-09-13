Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

