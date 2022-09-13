Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

