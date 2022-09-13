Sprott Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

