Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

