Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $184.62 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 869,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,619,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Salesforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

