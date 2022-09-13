Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

