Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 99,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.