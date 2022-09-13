CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

