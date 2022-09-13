Deccan Value Investors L.P. Has $208.41 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deccan Value Investors L.P. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 168,976 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 10.6% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.10% of Salesforce worth $208,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

