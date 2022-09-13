Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

