JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

