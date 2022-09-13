Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

