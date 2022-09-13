22,910 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

UPS stock opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

