Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

