Stansberry Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,380 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

