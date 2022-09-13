Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,116 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

