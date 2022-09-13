Sante Capital Fund LP Invests $602,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $221,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 169,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after purchasing an additional 186,826 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,421,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQV opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average is $221.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

