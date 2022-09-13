Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,456 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.