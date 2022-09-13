Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,457 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock worth $9,876,231. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,449.45 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

