Sora Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sora Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 78.0% in the first quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,146,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 940,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 406,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after buying an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after buying an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

