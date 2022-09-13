Sprott Inc. Sells 55,807 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,296,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,807 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Trilogy Metals worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.36.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

