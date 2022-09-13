Sprott Inc. Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 185.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

About Eldorado Gold

Shares of EGO opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.