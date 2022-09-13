Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is Sora Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 4.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $54,131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $1,933,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zendesk by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 46.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,783,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Stock Performance

ZEN opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

