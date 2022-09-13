Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,418 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,000. MongoDB comprises approximately 3.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

Shares of MDB opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.87. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

