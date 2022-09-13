Sprott Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,827.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,899.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,733.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,539.94.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.