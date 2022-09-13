Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 9.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.
Insider Transactions at Workday
Workday Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ WDAY opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.63 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.