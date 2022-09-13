Sprott Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sprott Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

