Sprott Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sprott Inc. reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,515 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,542 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $7,054,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.57%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

