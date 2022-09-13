Sprott Inc. Purchases 10,692 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Sprott Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.27% of Perpetua Resources worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

In other news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,004 shares of company stock worth $44,691 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

