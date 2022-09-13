Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Sprott Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 4.2% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $61,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.