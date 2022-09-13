Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,389,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

