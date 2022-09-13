Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $24.63 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 76,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,046,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.