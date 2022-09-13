Steadfast Capital Management LP Invests $68.20 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 249,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,201,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.