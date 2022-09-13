Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Okta accounts for 1.4% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $81,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 291.9% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $1,677,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,826. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

